Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $202.30, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, up 8.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.06% and +8.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.92.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.