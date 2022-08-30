Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $206.50, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, up 8.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion, which would represent changes of -8.27% and +8.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.35.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.