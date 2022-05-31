Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $227.64, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.78% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.82% and +11.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.8, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 4.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

