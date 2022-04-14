Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $279.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, up 11.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -2.02% and +11.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.43.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

