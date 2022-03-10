Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $275.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 8.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.44 billion, up 11.79% from the prior-year quarter.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.81% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.79.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

