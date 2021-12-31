Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $359.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 7.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion, which would represent changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 73.49 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.51.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 7.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

