Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $340.36, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.81% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 3.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2022. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.31, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 6.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.