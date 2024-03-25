Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $391.71, reflecting a -0.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.57% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.39, marking a 13.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.87 billion, reflecting a 10.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 63.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.09, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.88 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

