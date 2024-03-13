Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reached $382.99, with a -1.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.01%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.87 billion, indicating a 10.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.28.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.83 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.