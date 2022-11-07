Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ISRG surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, ISRG has gained 27%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at ISRG's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ISRG for more gains in the near future.

