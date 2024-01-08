Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $328.86, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 6.57% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 23, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.86 billion, indicating a 12.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.66.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

