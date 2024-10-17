Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $565.1 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $419.8 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $2.038 billion from $1.744 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $565.1 Mln. vs. $419.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.038 Bln vs. $1.744 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.