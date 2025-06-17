Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $512.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.92, signifying a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.35 billion, up 16.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.84 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion, which would represent changes of +6.81% and +15.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.88.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 5.51 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.