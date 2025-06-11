Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $522.41, denoting a -1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.92, signifying a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 16.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.84 per share and a revenue of $9.65 billion, representing changes of +6.81% and +15.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 67.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.59 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

