Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $572.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 22, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.81%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.72 billion, reflecting a 12.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.65 per share and a revenue of $9.92 billion, indicating changes of +17.85% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 61 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.15.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

