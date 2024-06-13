Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $422.90, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.53, marking a 7.75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.97 billion, showing a 12.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 68.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.4.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

