Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) was down 1.32% at $490.16. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.59%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.28% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 14.92% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.61 billion, showing a 15.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.07 per share and a revenue of $11.56 billion, signifying shifts of +12.77% and +14.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.04 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

