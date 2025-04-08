Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $457.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.93% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 12.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 15.42% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.97 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, representing changes of +8.58% and +14.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

