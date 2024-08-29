Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves 1.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $487.17, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.65, signifying a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.02 billion, indicating a 15.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion, indicating changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 72.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.08.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

