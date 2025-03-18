Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $483.95, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 17.93% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 15.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.97 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.58% and +14.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.02.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.