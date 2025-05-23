Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the latest trading day at $539.54, indicating a -0.58% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, up 16.81% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.86 per share and a revenue of $9.65 billion, signifying shifts of +7.08% and +15.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.12, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

