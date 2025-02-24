Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reached $591.01, with a -0.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.21%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.66% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.18 billion, indicating a 15.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.97 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, representing changes of +8.58% and +14.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.08% increase. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 74.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.47, so one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.