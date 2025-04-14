Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ended the recent trading session at $490.13, demonstrating a -0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 8.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 15.42% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.58% and +14.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.12.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.14 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.