Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $486.55, reflecting a -0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.65, signifying a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.02 billion, indicating a 15.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.67 per share and a revenue of $8.1 billion, indicating changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.09.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

