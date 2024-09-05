Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the latest trading day at $476.69, indicating a -1.05% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.65, showcasing a 13.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.67 per share and a revenue of $8.1 billion, signifying shifts of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.27 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.37.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

