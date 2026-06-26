Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $404.27, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.24%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.65% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.48, indicating a 13.24% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.57% and +16.47%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.67.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.