Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) was up +1.88% at $572.47. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.31%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.2%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.25, indicating a 1.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.72 billion, up 12.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $9.92 billion, which would represent changes of +17.3% and +18.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.99.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

