Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $490.93, denoting a +1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.01%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.02 billion, indicating a 15.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion, indicating changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.79.

We can additionally observe that ISRG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.