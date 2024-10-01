Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $484.76, denoting a -1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 17, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 13.01% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.02 billion, reflecting a 15.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion, indicating changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.63 of its industry.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

