Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ISRG surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, ISRG has gained 5.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider ISRG's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting ISRG on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

