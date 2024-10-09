Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $490.38, reflecting a +2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.33% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 17, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.65, showcasing a 13.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.13. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.35 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.15 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.