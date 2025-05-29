Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the latest trading day at $555.75, indicating a +0.6% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.92, marking a 7.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.35 billion, up 16.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.84 per share and a revenue of $9.65 billion, signifying shifts of +6.81% and +15.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.38% downward. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 70.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.28, so one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

