Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $492.06, reflecting a +1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.18 billion, indicating a 15.42% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.97 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, signifying shifts of +8.58% and +14.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.19, so one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ISRG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.