Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $497.20, denoting a +0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.18 billion, indicating a 15.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.97 per share and a revenue of $9.56 billion, signifying shifts of +8.58% and +14.44%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.32.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

