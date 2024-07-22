Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ISRG surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, ISRG has gained 5.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ISRG's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ISRG for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.