Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $403.39, reflecting a +1.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.97 billion, reflecting a 12.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 63.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.88.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

