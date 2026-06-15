Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $416.55, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.07%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.39% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.48, marking a 13.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.4 per share and a revenue of $11.72 billion, signifying shifts of +16.46% and +16.47%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.98 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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