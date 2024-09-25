Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the latest trading day at $484.39, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.43% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 17, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.65, reflecting a 13.01% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.02 billion, indicating a 15.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $8.1 billion, which would represent changes of +16.81% and +13.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 72.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.