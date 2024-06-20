Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $432.55, denoting a -0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.53, showcasing a 7.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.97 billion, indicating a 12.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, indicating changes of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 69.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.84, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

