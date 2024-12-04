Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $549.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.79% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.2 billion, up 14.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $8.14 billion, signifying shifts of +20.49% and +14.3%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 78.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.85.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

