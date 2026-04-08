Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $462.28, marking a +2.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 5.12%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 14.92% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.61 billion, indicating a 15.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $11.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.54% and +14.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% upward. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.02, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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