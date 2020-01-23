Intuitive Surgical Grows Profits by 22% in the Fourth Quarter

Following up on preliminary fourth-quarter results released earlier this month, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported its official results after the closing bell on Thursday. Revenue for the period increased 22% to $1.28 billion, exactly what the company had calculated with its preliminary number.

The full report also includes expenses and net income, which weren't in the initial report since it takes businesses longer to add up all their expenses for the quarter. Income from operations was up 19.8% in the quarter, but grew slower than revenue because research and development expenses, which were up 30% year over year, ate into operating profits.

A lower tax rate and an increase in interest and other income helped the healthcare company grow its bottom line faster than its operating income. Net income for the quarter increased 22% to $358 million. Intuitive Surgical brought in $2.99 per share, also up 22% year over year.

da Vinci Surgical System. Image source: Intuitive Surgical

The company sold 336 da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q4, a 16% year-over-year increase. The number of procedures performed using the machines increased by 19%, driven by growth in general surgery procedures in the U.S. and urologic procedures worldwide.

The rise in procedures boosted sales of instruments and accessories by 24% year over year in the quarter. Intuitive Surgical generates more than half of its total revenue from sales of instruments and accessories.

The company added $415 million to its coffers to end the quarter with $5.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.