INTUITIVE SURGICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $ISRG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTUITIVE SURGICAL ($ISRG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,228,842,891 and earnings of $1.76 per share.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Insider Trading Activity

INTUITIVE SURGICAL insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE SAMATH (EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 31,285 shares for an estimated $16,809,860 .

. GARY S GUTHART (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,591 shares for an estimated $13,085,803 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,306 shares for an estimated $10,602,577 .

. DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,453 shares for an estimated $7,680,136 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 14,340 shares for an estimated $7,225,210 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,673 shares for an estimated $2,509,086 .

. GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $1,517,854 .

. FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

AMY L LADD sold 150 shares for an estimated $84,990

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 946 institutional investors add shares of INTUITIVE SURGICAL stock to their portfolio, and 783 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Government Contracts

We have seen $46,859,968 of award payments to $ISRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

on 01/30. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

INTUITIVE SURGICAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $560.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.