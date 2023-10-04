Intuitive Surgical (BER:IUI1) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 360.87

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical (BER:IUI1) has been revised to 360.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 342.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.36 to a high of 404.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.61% from the latest reported closing price of 274.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 132 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IUI1 is 0.59%, an increase of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 338,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,022K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,424K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 161.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,931K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 24.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,343K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,019K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,192K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 960.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,511K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 25.21% over the last quarter.

