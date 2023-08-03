Intuitive Surgical (BER:IUI1) Price Target Increased by 15.86% to 338.35

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical (BER:IUI1) has been revised to 338.35 / share. This is an increase of 15.86% from the prior estimate of 292.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 286.82 to a high of 378.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.63% from the latest reported closing price of 295.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IUI1 is 0.55%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 336,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,424K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,875K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 12.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,850K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,176K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,471K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,264K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 89.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

