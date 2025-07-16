Intuitive Showcases Telesurgery Innovation at Society of Robotic Surgery Conference

Intuitive demonstrated its telesurgery capabilities with a remote surgical procedure at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference.

Quiver AI Summary

Intuitive, a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, showcased its telesurgery capabilities during the Society of Robotic Surgery conference in Strasbourg, France, by connecting two surgeons across the Atlantic to perform a remote surgical demonstration. Dr. Doug Stoddard in Georgia and Dr. Andrea Pakula in Strasbourg utilized the da Vinci 5 system to conduct a procedure on an advanced tissue model, demonstrating the technology's ability to allow surgeons to share control and experience force feedback despite being over 4,000 miles apart. Intuitive CEO Dave Rosa emphasized the importance of careful development in telesurgery to enhance patient access to minimally invasive care, while the company celebrates its 30th anniversary of developing robotic technology. Although promising, the telesurgery software shown is still in development and not yet available for clinical use.

Potential Positives

Intuitive successfully demonstrated its telesurgery capabilities by connecting two surgeons across 4,000 miles to perform a surgical procedure remotely, showcasing innovative advancements in robotic-assisted surgery.

The event at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference highlights Intuitive's leadership in the field of robotic surgery and its commitment to improving patient access to minimally invasive care.

This demonstration reinforces Intuitive's ongoing development of advanced technologies and positions the company as a pioneer in the emerging telecollaboration suite, which includes telementoring and teleproctoring.

With nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures performed and 90,000 surgeons trained, Intuitive has a substantial market presence and experience, giving credibility to their technological advancements and commitment to enhancing surgical outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The telesurgery software demonstrated is still in development and not approved for sale, raising concerns about the timeline for bringing new technology to market.

The technology is not currently available for use in the U.S. or the European Union, potentially limiting market access and growth opportunities.

The Chief Executive Officers' comments suggest that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go regarding safety and infrastructure, indicating ongoing challenges in development.

FAQ

What is telesurgery in robotic surgery?

Telesurgery allows a surgeon to perform procedures remotely using robotic systems, enhancing minimally invasive care access.

Who were the surgeons involved in the transatlantic demonstration?

Dr. Doug Stoddard in Peachtree Corners, GA, and Dr. Andrea Pakula in Strasbourg, France, participated in the demonstration.

What technology was used for the telesurgery demonstration?

The demonstration utilized the dual console system of the da Vinci 5 surgical system developed by Intuitive.

Is the telesurgery technology currently available for use?

No, the telesurgery software demonstrated is still in development and not yet approved for use or sale.

What anniversary does Intuitive celebrate this year?

This year marks Intuitive's 30th anniversary of developing robotic-assisted surgery technology for better patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/21.

on 04/09, 01/29, 01/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 12,535 shares for an estimated $6,271,994 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,840 shares for an estimated $5,438,101 .

. JAMIE SAMATH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 8,462 shares for an estimated $4,817,912 .

. AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,926 shares for an estimated $4,521,660 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 3,641 shares for an estimated $2,025,818 .

. JAMI K NACHTSHEIM sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,248,000

FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,119 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 816 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ISRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ISRG forecast page.

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $550.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Imron Zafar from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $440.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $650.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $635.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $605.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $590.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $575.0 on 04/23/2025

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, has today demonstrated its telesurgery capabilities by remotely connecting two surgeons to perform a transatlantic demonstration at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) conference in Strasbourg, France.





This landmark event involved Doug Stoddard, MD, located in Peachtree Corners, GA, and Andrea Pakula, MD, located remotely in Strasbourg, France. Together, using a dual console da Vinci 5 system, they performed a telesurgery procedure on an advanced tissue model developed by Intuitive to replicate the behavior of live tissue.





During the demonstration, Stoddard, whose console was alongside the da Vinci 5 patient cart and tissue model, was able to pass control of surgical instruments back and forth remotely to Pakula, located at the remote surgeon console. This included Force Feedback, enabling both surgeons to feel the forces exerted on the advanced tissue model by the instruments, despite being more than 4,000 miles apart.





Speaking at the SRS conference, Intuitive Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa said: “Telesurgery is an area Intuitive has been thoughtfully innovating in for many years. It is a capability that has the potential to improve patient access to minimally invasive care, but its success depends on careful development in several areas.





“At Intuitive we’ve built robotic surgical technology from the ground up and our focus has always been patient safety and delivering real value—not technology for technology’s sake. For 30 years, we’ve created products that help healthcare providers deliver better care, improve clinician and care team experiences, and drive efficiencies in care delivery.





“Telesurgery is just one part of our telecollaboration suite, which includes telementoring, teleproctoring, and dual console surgery, that can help clinical teams to improve outcomes and reduce the total cost of care. It’s exciting to see progress, but we’re clear there’s still a long way to go.”





Telesurgery — the ability of a surgeon to perform an operation remotely from the patient via a robotic surgical system — became feasible in 2001 when surgeons performed the first transatlantic procedure, dubbed Operation Lindbergh, between the U.S. and Strasbourg, France.





“While not a new idea for Intuitive, telesurgery requires a high performing network infrastructure and a robotic system designed for remote collaboration to be successful and sustainable. Our focus is not on being first but on being rigorous in building the infrastructure to support safety, reliability, and consistent use,” said Brian Miller, PhD, Intuitive’s executive vice president and chief digital officer, who was an engineer supporting Operation Lindbergh.





This year marks Intuitive’s 30



th



year of developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons performed nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use Intuitive’s systems.





The telesurgery software on the da Vinci 5 system that was shown during this demonstration was used for demonstration purposes only. The technology is still in development, is not 510(k) cleared or CE marked, and the safety and effectiveness of the product has not been established. The technology is not currently for sale and cannot be made available nor put into service in the U.S. or in the European Union.





Dr. Doug Stoddard is director of surgery and robotics at Christus Health in Texas.





Dr. Andrea Pakula is medical director of robotic surgery at Adventist Health in California.







About Intuitive







Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.







About da Vinci Surgical Systems







There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.





For more information, please visit the company’s website at



www.intuitive.com



.







Important Safety Information







For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit



https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market



. For summary of the risks associated with surgery refer to



www.intuitive.com/safety



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements which relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Statements using words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “targeted,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Intuitive’s management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or impacts on its operations, financial performance, and business position to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to research and development of products and services, manufacturing of products, obtaining of regulatory approvals, technical and other performance of products and services, and making products and services available to more patients and health care professionals. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Intuitive, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic conditions in the geographic markets in which we operate, changes in governmental regulations, regulatory approval priorities, resources, and timelines, regulatory enforcement priorities, governmental investigations and civil litigation, and other factors discussed in Intuitive’s Annual Reports and other filings with relevant securities regulators.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and which are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those risk factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Intuitive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Intuitive’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and it undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Media Contacts









In France:



Peper Long





+1 202-997-7373







peper.long@intusurg.com









In U.S.:



Megan Elliott





+1 669-222-9899







Megan.elliott@intusurg.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.