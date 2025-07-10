Intuitive Receives FDA Clearance for Vessel Sealer Curved, Advancing Robotic-Assisted Surgery Innovation

Intuitive receives FDA clearance for Vessel Sealer Curved, enhancing capabilities for robotic-assisted surgeries with improved precision.

Intuitive, a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, announced that the FDA has cleared its Vessel Sealer Curved, an advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument designed for use with its da Vinci systems. This innovative tool allows surgeons to seal, cut, grasp, and dissect tissue, and is notably the first of its kind authorized for the transection of lymphatic vessels. With its curved jaw and mechanical blade, the Vessel Sealer Curved enhances precision and efficiency for surgeons working in narrow anatomical spaces. The device is approved for various surgical tasks, including the coagulation and mechanical transection of blood vessels and tissue bundles, although it is not to be used for tubal sterilization. As Intuitive celebrates its 30th anniversary in developing robotic technology, it emphasizes its commitment to improving patient care and outcomes.

Potential Positives

Intuitive received FDA clearance for its Vessel Sealer Curved instrument, marking a significant advancement in its product offerings for robotic-assisted surgery.

The Vessel Sealer Curved features enhanced multifunctionality and precision, which could improve surgical efficiency and patient outcomes in tight anatomical spaces.

The release celebrates Intuitive's 30th anniversary, highlighting its long-standing commitment to innovation in minimally invasive care and the extensive training of nearly 90,000 surgeons, reinforcing its leadership in the field.

Potential Negatives

The press release specifies that the Vessel Sealer Curved is not indicated for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures, which may limit its overall market appeal and potential sales in that segment.



By highlighting the limitations of the new instrument, the message may inadvertently raise concerns among potential users regarding its versatility and applicability in a broader range of surgical procedures.



The press release does not disclose any information about competitive advantages or market reception, which may signal a lack of confidence in the product's anticipated performance in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What is the Vessel Sealer Curved?

The Vessel Sealer Curved is an advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument for use with da Vinci systems, designed for sealing and cutting tissue.

What FDA clearance did the Vessel Sealer Curved receive?

The FDA cleared the Vessel Sealer Curved for the transection of lymphatic vessels and other tissue manipulation.

How does the Vessel Sealer Curved improve surgical precision?

It features a slim, curved jaw to enhance visibility and control in tight anatomical spaces, boosting surgical precision.

Is the Vessel Sealer Curved suitable for tubal sterilization procedures?

No, the Vessel Sealer Curved is not indicated for tubal sterilization or coagulation for sterilization procedures.

How long has Intuitive been developing robotic-assisted technology?

This year marks Intuitive's 30th anniversary of developing robotic-assisted technology aimed at improving patient outcomes.

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/21, 01/10.

on 04/09, 01/29, 01/21, 01/10. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,900 shares for an estimated $6,365,341 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 12,535 shares for an estimated $6,271,994 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,840 shares for an estimated $5,438,101 .

. JAMIE SAMATH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 8,462 shares for an estimated $4,817,912 .

. AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,926 shares for an estimated $4,521,660 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $2,390,260 .

. MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 3,641 shares for an estimated $2,025,818 .

. JAMI K NACHTSHEIM sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,248,000

FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,102 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ISRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$ISRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $550.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Imron Zafar from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $440.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $650.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $635.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $605.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $590.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $575.0 on 04/23/2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its latest innovation in advanced energy instrumentation for use with its multiport da Vinci systems.





Vessel Sealer Curved is a fully wristed, advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument designed to seal, cut, grasp, and dissect tissue. It is the first of Intuitive’s advanced energy instruments to receive FDA clearance for the transection of lymphatic vessels.





Vessel Sealer Curved offers enhanced multifunctionality and precision via its slim, curved jaw designed to follow the natural contours of anatomy, helping improve visibility and control especially in tight spaces and around critical structures. The instrument’s mechanical blade cuts closer to the tip, offering versatility as a dissector.





“We designed Vessel Sealer Curved to give surgeons greater precision in narrow anatomical spaces,” said Iman Jeddi, PhD, senior vice president and general manager, da Vinci platforms & product operations. “By combining the trusted performance of Vessel Sealer Extend with a slimmer, curved jaw profile, we’re helping surgeons work more efficiently and confidently across a wide range of procedures.”





The FDA cleared Vessel Sealer Curved for grasping and blunt dissection of tissue, as well as bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of blood vessels (veins and arteries) up to 7mm in diameter, lymphatic vessels, and tissue bundles that fit within the instrument’s jaws. Vessel Sealer Curved is not indicated for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures and should not be used for these procedures.





2025 marks Intuitive’s 30th year developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons performed nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use Intuitive’s systems.







About Intuitive







Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.







About da Vinci Surgical Systems







There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.





For more information, please visit the company’s website at





www.intuitive.com





.







Important Safety Information







For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit





https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market





. For summary of the risks associated with surgery refer to





www.intuitive.com/safety





.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c120cfa-0cfe-4a0e-8eb1-099c537659ca





