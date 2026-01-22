Intuitive Q4 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Intuitive (ISRG), Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $794.8 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with $685.7 million, or $1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $913.6 million or $2.53 per share, compared with $804.7 million or $2.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue was $2.87 billion, an increase of 19% compared with $2.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher fourth quarter revenue was driven by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements, and an increase in the installed base of systems.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of approximately 13% to 15% in 2026, compared to 18% in 2025, and adjusted gross profit margin to be within a range of 67% and 68% of revenue in 2026, compared to 67.6% in 2025.

