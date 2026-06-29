Intuitive Machines vs. BlackSky: Which Space Stock Has More Potential?

Growing investments in the space industry, rising demand for satellite-based intelligence and increasing government spending on defense and space exploration continue to support the sector's long-term growth. Strong backing from NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers has also increased investor interest in companies like Intuitive Machines LUNR and BlackSky Technology BKSY.



Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar exploration and space transportation, offering lunar landers, communications infrastructure and other technologies that support NASA and commercial lunar missions. On the other hand, BlackSky specializes in real-time geospatial intelligence, providing high-frequency satellite imagery and AI-powered analytics to government and commercial customers worldwide.



As the space economy continues to expand through higher satellite activity, growing defense requirements and increased investment in space infrastructure, both LUNR and BKSY have attracted investor attention. This raises an important question: which stock currently offers the better investment opportunity?

Tailwinds for LUNR

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from rising demand for lunar missions and space infrastructure, supported by increasing government and commercial investments in Moon exploration. The company is also strengthening its long-term growth prospects through strategic acquisitions and new contract opportunities.



In May 2026, Intuitive Machines announced an agreement to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd. and Goonhilly USA Inc. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company's communications network by expanding ground-station capabilities and improving connectivity between spacecraft and Earth. It should also strengthen Intuitive Machines' ability to support civil, defense and commercial customers involved in lunar and deep-space missions.



With expanding capabilities and a growing presence in major lunar programs, Intuitive Machines remains well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities emerging across the space industry.

Tailwinds for BKSY

BKSY is benefiting from rising demand for space-based intelligence, supported by higher defense spending and the increasing need for real-time Earth observation and space domain awareness. The company is strengthening its growth prospects through new government contracts and continued investments in advanced satellite technologies.



In June 2026, BKSY received a contract modification from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), increasing the total value of its AROS satellite program to more than $150 million. The funding will accelerate the development of its next-generation Earth observation satellites, with a flight-ready system expected in 2028.



Moreover, in May 2026, BKSY secured a multi-year contract worth more than $1 million to advance automated non-Earth imagery services, supporting the development of next-generation imaging payloads and mission-planning software.



With growing government support and expanding satellite capabilities, BKSY remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term opportunities in the defense and space markets.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for LUNR & BKSY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 340.1%, while that for earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 2.4% decline. The stock’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKSY’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an improvement of 30.7% and 21.3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. BKSY’s 2027 EPS estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: LUNR vs. BKSY

In the past six months, BKSY has outperformed LUNR. While BKSY’s shares surged 28.2%, LUNR rose 24.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUNR’s Valuation More Attractive Than BKSY

BKSY is trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month price/sales of 5.53X being more than LUNR’s forward price/sales of 4.34X.



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Surprise History

BKSY delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 24.58% in the last four quarters, while LUNR delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 72.62% in the last four quarters.

Final Call

Both Intuitive Machines and BlackSky are benefiting from favorable long-term trends in the space industry, supported by rising government spending, increasing defense demand and growing investments in space infrastructure. While Intuitive Machines is expanding its lunar exploration and communications capabilities, BlackSky continues to strengthen its position in real-time geospatial intelligence through new government contracts and next-generation satellite technologies.



However, BlackSky appears to have the edge at present. The company is delivering positive earnings estimate revisions, stronger earnings growth and better stock price performance, although it trades at a higher valuation than Intuitive Machines. Considering these factors, BlackSky currently looks like the more attractive investment opportunity.



At present, BKSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while LUNR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.