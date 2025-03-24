Intuitive Machines Unusual Options Activity For March 24

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), with a cumulative value of $537,341. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 196,515.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $15.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Machines options trades today is 1389.0 with a total volume of 857.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Machines's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.85 $4.1 $5.85 $2.00 $117.0K 210 0 LUNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $15.00 $99.0K 1.8K 156 LUNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $15.00 $97.5K 1.8K 156 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.25 $5.95 $6.25 $3.00 $51.2K 1.5K 0 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $5.00 $44.0K 2.6K 100

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Machines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Machines Trading volume stands at 21,646,470, with LUNR's price up by 26.44%, positioned at $8.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Machines

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.67.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Machines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

